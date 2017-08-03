Leeds Muslim youth group is making the headlines!

This group of young Leeds Muslims love ‘making’ the headlines - and they did just that when they visited the YEP’s offices this week.

The group, ambassadors from Leeds Muslim Youth Forum (LMYF), took part in a media training workshop at our Whitehall Road headquarters as part of a six-session community leadership development course designed to address the lack of positive young Muslim voices in the city.

The workshop was led by Yorkshire Evening Post political reporter Aisha Iqbal, who talked to them about how they can really ‘make’ the news by being part of positive, pro-active storytelling and getting involved in journalism.

The youngsters learnt how to write a good, effective press release, build contacts with journalists at local and national level, and the dos and don’ts of reporting.

They also had a tour of the newsroom and learnt about the processes and people involved in creating a daily newspaper.

LMYF coordinator Aisha Rashid said the group had “thoroughly enjoyed” the session.

She added the wider leadership course was aimed at addressing the need for young Muslims to be positively “empowered” with skills and training.

“The leadership programme’s aim is to build relations between current leaders and aspiring leaders and young people have benefitted greatly from the sessions so far,” she said.

As well as working on social campaigns, the group organises regular fundraisers.

Later this month, the team will take on the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for St Martin’s Hospice and Leeds Children’s Heart Trust.

For details, and to follow the youth ambassadors’ journey, visit the LMYF facebook page or follow @LeedsMuslimYF on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, visit www.lmyf.org.uk.