Leeds murder latest: Two bailed as detectives continue to question third suspect

Detectives are continuing to question one of three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Leeds man Raheem Wilks.

Mr Wilks died in hospital after being shot outside a barber's shop in Gathorne Terrace, Harehills, at about 1.20pm on Thursday.

Police today said that a post mortem examination found that he died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The 19-year-old from Chapeltown is the brother of Leeds United player Mallik Wilks.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "Raheem was a father, son and brother and his family are understandably devastated at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances.

"We are doing everything we can to support his family at this difficult time and to get the answers they need about the circumstances surrounding his murder."

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed but then recalled to prison on other matters.

A 19-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information from the local community about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Det Chief Insp Spencer said: "I am certain that those answers lie in the community and that there are people out there who know exactly what has happened and who was involved.

"I would urge anyone who does have any such knowledge to search their conscience, think about Raheem's family and pass that information on either directly to the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 for the attention of Operation Peabourne or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.