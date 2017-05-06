Leeds mum who lost son in bike accident becomes manager for charity he was desperate to join

A mum who lost her son in a bike accident has become a fundraising manager for the charity he was desperate to join.

Lewis Clark, of South Elmsall, planned to become a volunteer for the Whiteknights Blood Bikes Charity, which transports much-needed equipment and supplies to hospitals, hospices and care homes.

Now, his mum Beverley will help to raise money so it can carry out its work.

Mrs Clark said: “Lewis wanted to be a Whiteknight but sadly never got the chance.

“I was shocked when the charity invited me to be part of its team of volunteers.

“But I am delighted that I can play a role in raising funds to support the bikes and raising awareness of the fantastic work they do.”

Motorcycling enthusiast Lewis was killed in a collision in the Isle of Man in August 2015, at the age of just 22.

His family have raised more than £6,000 for the Whiteknights since his death.

They first made contact with the charity to arrange a collection point for donations at Lewis’ funeral.

And kindhearted Whiteknights volunteers took part in the cortege to the church.

The charity later named a bike in Lewis’ memory, as a way of saying thank you to his family for their donations.

Mrs Clark said: “Becoming a Whiteknights volunteer fundraising manager is my way of trying to support the bike named after Lewis.

“Since losing Lewis, everything has felt so empty. This is giving me something to focus on.”

Visit whiteknights.org.uk.