Leeds mum quits smoking to muck in for Cancer Research UK

A Leeds mum who joined the gym after turning her back on smoking is putting her new-found fitness to the test in signing up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy event.

The mud-splattered obstacle course will be at Temple Newsam Park on Saturday June 3 - the day before the annual Race for Life - and among those attempting the challenge will be Rebecca Dalton, 35, of Crossgates and her daughter Louise, 13. The single mum-of-two had been a smoker for 22 years before she used the Leeds Stop Smoking service in January this year.

The turning point was her daughter, Louise, turning 13 - the same age she had started smoking at.

Rebecca said: “Both my parents were heavy smokers and I lost my dad to pancreatic cancer three years ago which was really hard. My mum still smokes and has COPD. My kids saw the impact smoking had on them, now they could see how it was affecting my health. They were getting more and more worried about me, pleading with me to give it up, so that made me even more determined to quit.

“Now they’re really pleased I have, which makes me feel so proud. I’ve done it for them and for me and I don’t ever want to go back to smoking.”

Rebecca said she now feels “ten times better” and said: “Taking part will mark a really important personal achievement for me in getting my health back after giving up smoking. And I will have the extra motivation of doing it in memory of my lovely dad, who my kids and I, miss every day.”

Entries are still open for this year’s Pretty Muddy event and the Race for Life, which includes the traditional 5k and 10k courses.

Philippa Sharpe, Cancer Research UK’s event manager said: “Pretty Muddy has all the fun and camaraderie of our much loved 5k and 10k events - with an extra helping of mud, sweat and cheers.”

To sign up, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.