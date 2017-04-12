Leeds MP pledges support to bereavement support charity

Greg Mulholland, MP for Leeds North West, has announced his backing for a local bereavement support charity.

Mr Mulholland is supporting Elliot’s Footprint, which aims to help families who have been affected by the death of a child, whilst campaigning for improved bereavement support.

Elliot’s Footprint was set up by Andrea and John Kerslake three years ago following the sudden and unexpected death of their son Elliot, aged just two.

The couple were left alone to come to terms with their devastating loss and try to raise their remaining two children without any appropriate professional support or guidance.

The charity currently supports families by providing help and guidance on issues, including bereavement services and information that will guide them through the immediate aftermath.

Mr Mulholland has also previously worked with charities to campaign for more compassionate statutory leave for parents suffering the loss of a child, and is supporting the campaign for the BBC to show the film ‘Still Loved’, which focuses on miscarriage and still birth.

Mr Mulholland said: “Those who have been affected by the sudden loss of a child go through a bereavement process that provides little to no support for families.

“Elliot’s Footprint is doing fantastic work in Leeds.

“It offers immediate support to families affected after their loss and it is amazing that after their own heartbreaking loss, Andrea and John have done so much to offer support to other parents in the same situation.

“The campaign for improved bereavement services has my full backing.”

To find out more about Elliot’s Footprint, visit elliotsfootprint.org.