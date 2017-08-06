Leeds MP demands ‘urgent improvements’ with 20 questions for transport chiefs

A Leeds MP is pressing for urgent improvements to bus and rail services in the city after hundreds of people revealed their travel woes in a survey carried out by the politician.

Rachel Reeves has drafted 20 questions for the top brass of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, First Bus and Arriva Rail North to answer.

More than 500 people responded to the Labour MP for Leeds West’s survey and called for a raft of changes to the way transport is run.

Ms Reeves said: “I am now pressing for meetings with local transport firms at the earliest possible opportunity to deliver the urgent improvements that my constituents want to see.”

She added: “I hope they will all take a long look at the 20 questions drawn up following my survey and come up with answers for my constituents.”

Seventy-two per cent of respondents said that reliability was an issue for them with bus travel in the city, with 50 per cent wanting to see real time updates about their services.

The number and the quality of train carriages travelling to and from Bramley, Burley Park and Headingley stations was another major bugbear for constituents.

Paul Barnfield, regional director at Northern (Arriva Rail North), said: “We welcome the opportunity to discuss what this means for Rachel Reeves and her constituents and plan to meet with her shortly.”

A spokesperson for the bus firm said: “First Leeds welcomes all feedback and are due to meet Rachel Reeves in September to discuss the results of this survey.”