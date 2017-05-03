Leeds mother’s pride at OBE honour for daughter

A Leeds mum has told of her pride after her daughter visited Buckingham Palace to receive the OBE.

Charlotte Sweeney was presented with her honour for services to women and equalities by the Princess Royal at the investiture ceremony.

The award recognises her work as director of Charlotte Sweeney Associates, a consultancy business with a focus on inclusion, diversity and change.

And today her mum, Mary Page, of Kippax, said she and her husband, Brian, were both “incredibly proud” of their daughter.

She told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Charlotte has done it all herself and no one could be more deserving. We went down to London for the ceremony and had a wonderful day.”

Speaking about the investiture, Charlotte said: “It was an absolute honour to visit Buckingham Palace to be recognised for my work on equalities.

“Being with so many people who have been recognised for their contribution to their profession and our country was both inspiring and humbling.”

Former Brigshaw Comprehensive School pupil Charlotte worked for leading companies in the financial services sector such as Barclays, HBOS and Nomura International for 25 years before setting up her own consultancy.

Named by The Economist as one of the world’s top 50 diversity professionals, she has launched a business forum called Creating Inclusive Cultures for companies in Leeds and is also co-author of the book Inclusive Leadership, published by The Financial Times.

For further information about the book, visit the www.diversityandinclusiveleadership.com website.