Leeds McDonald's cordoned off after fight

A fight between two men broke out in a Leeds city centre branch of McDonald's, it is understood.

An eyewitness told the YEP the Briggate and Boar Lane branch of the fast-food chain had been cleared out and was cordoned off.

Two men were reported to be involved in the incident with one receiving injuries that a police spokesman said were not life-threatening.

Three police vehicles were at the scene.

