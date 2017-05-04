Leeds - May the fourth be with you

A group of ‘store-troopers’ enjoyed some retail therapy at Victoria Leeds on a rare day off from defending the Galactic Empire ahead of ‘Star Wars Day’ today.

Shoppers at Victoria Leeds were treated to an out-of-this-world encounter as three off-duty stormtroopers checked out the centre’s offering.

From trying on new outfits, to enjoying romantic meals together and even spending an afternoon in the casino, the clone trio celebrated Star Wars Day in style at Victoria Leeds.

Star Wars Day celebrates the franchise created by George Lucas and is observed by fans on May 4 due to its easy pun on the film’s slogan ‘May the Force be with you’.

May the fourth be with you!