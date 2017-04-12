Leeds man’s Bond car revs up for show

It can reach 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and is inspired by one of James Bond’s famouscars.

Leeds man Joe Ljustina has transformed his Aston Martin Vantage Roadster into a film fan’s dream with gadgets immortalised by his hero, including a machine gun that fires soap bubbles.

Not content with an ejector seat, water sprays, rotating number plate and tyre spinner/shredder that have been entertaining children for several years, recent additions to the 2010 model were made with grown-ups in mind.

Mr Ljustina, of Calverley, said: “The children love the bubbles coming out of the front and the water sprays at the back. I did all the original gadgets for the little children. And now I have done something for the big children.” The Aston Martin has been fitted with a supercharger giving more than 600 horsepower, and carbon ceramic brakes the size of dinner plates.

“The acceleration is 0 to 60mph in 3.5 seconds,” said Mr Ljustina, 66. “I can just about hang onto it. It’s enormous fun.”

Mr Ljustina bought the car seven years ago and has made all the gadgets himself. He was inspired by the car Bond drove in Goldfinger.

“In Goldfinger Bond drove an Aston Martin DB5 but they are extremely expensive because they were not made in very big numbers,” he said.

“I got a modern Aston Martin which I retrofitted the 1960s style gadgets to.”

Mr Ljustina’s car will be among the vintage and classic vehicles pulling into the grounds of Castle Howard, near York, for The Yorkshire Post Motor Show and Classic Car Rally 2017 on Father’s Day, June 18.

To book tickets visit www.motorshowtickets.eventbrite.co.uk or call 0113 238 8440 (2pm-4pm, Mondays to Fridays).