Leeds man made knife threats in neighbour dispute

POLICE called to a dispute between neighbours found a man in the street in his boxer shorts waving a knife as he shouted threats.

Elliot was arrested after officers were called to Neville Terrace, Halton Moor, on November 6 last year.

Kate Bisset, prosecuting, said Elliot had initially been involved in a row with his partner and smashed a mirror at the property. The next door neighbours heard the incident and were about to call police when Elliot appeared outside without his top on and began shouting and slurring his words. Miss Bisset said one of the neighbours asked Elliot to be quiet as their three-year-old daughter was in bed. Elliot replied: “Come out and get your daughter down. I will break her neck.”

Elliot then picked up a wheelie bin and used it to hit his neighbours’ car before walking up to the front door holding a knife. Police were contacted and Elliot, 29, laid down on the ground and said to officers: “Don’t be harsh on me.”

He then began to shout abuse at them as he was handcuffed. Elliot, now of Temple View Grove, Leeds, pleaded guilty to affray, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

James Littlehales said Elliot’s behaviour was out of character as a result of drinking while taking strong medication for a spinal injury.

Elliot was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and made the subject of a four-month curfew order.

He was also ordered to take part in a 20-day activity programme designed to address his drinking.

Recorder Simon Jackson said: “This was the most appalling, aggressive and violent behaviour. I accept it was out of character but it was serious criminal conduct nonetheless.”