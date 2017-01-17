Leeds man fined for illegal fishing

A Leeds man has been fined £377 after being caught fishing without a rod licence.
Jason Sefton, 38, Temple Avenue, appeared in Leeds Magistrates Court where he received a £220 fine with costs of £127 and a victim surcharge of £30.
Mr Sefton was caught illegally fishing on the River Aire by a police officer as part of a crackdown called Operation Transverse last summer.
The operation was a partnership between the police, the Environment Agency and the Angling Trust to reduce illegal fishing and fisheries crime.
Environment Agency fisheries officer Peter Mischenko, said: “This prosecution shows how fishing without a rod licence doesn’t pay.
“We take illegal fishing seriously and I’d urge people to help us protect our fisheries by reporting suspicious activity.”
