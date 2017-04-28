Leeds man breached restraining order and stabbed former partner

A MAN stabbed his former partner in the leg during an attack while he was subject to a restraining order not to contacted her, a court heard.

Barry McGrath was locked up for four and a half years over the attack in which he plunged a kitchen knife into her thigh.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim was left with a ten-inch scar and spent 35 days in hospital as a result of the injury.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, said McGrath was subject to a restraining order at the time of the incident on October 24 last year for previous assaults on the woman.

McGrath had been drinking and taking drugs when he went to her home and argued with her about another man.

Mr Smith said McGrath repeatedly punched her in the face during the attack at her home in Armley, Leeds.

He then picked up a kitchen knife before stabbing her with the weapon.

McGrath then left and the victim did not initially realise she had been injured until she felt blood on her leg.

McGrath returned and dragged her back inside before continuing to kick and punch her.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident contacted police.

Officers arrived to find blood on the front door and inside the property.

McGrath was arrested and the woman was taken to hospital. She remained in hospital for more than a month after the wound became infected.

She later described in a victim statement how she felt extremely scared of McGrath and feared further revenge attacks.

McGrath, of Burnsall Grange, Armley, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and breach of a restraining order on the day he was due to go on trial.

James Littlehales, mitigating, said McGrath had been in an on-off relationship with the victim for a number of years and the background to the incident was drink and drug taking.

Jailing McGrath, judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: “You are a man with a previous history of violence and committed this in breach of a restraining order.

“This has to be punished by a significant prison sentence.”