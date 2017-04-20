Leeds Lord Mayor’s annual golf day teeing up charity donations

Golfers can have a ball for a good cause on May 11 as part of the official Leeds Lord Mayor’s Golf Day.

Along with playing 18-holes at Wyke Ridge at Leeds Golf Centre, teams of four will also be able to compete on the day for a range of goodie bag prizes and test their skills in fun challenges. On offer will be a putting competition and an indoor par three simulator event.

In aid of the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities this year, Heart Research UK and Epilepsy Action, lunch and dinner will also be provided on the day. The cost of entry per team is £300. To sign up a team, or to find out more information, contact the Lord Mayor’s office at lordmayorsoffice@leeds.gov.uk. The deadline is April 28.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Gerry Harper, said: “The annual Lord Mayor’s Golf Day is always great fun, and we are pulling out all the stops to make this year’s event the best yet.

“We would like both men’s and women’s teams to enter and take part.

“Not only is there the traditional 18-hole challenge, on offer will also be the chance to win goodie bags and take part in a range of fun competitions.”