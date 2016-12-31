Leeds lawyers’ festive beard-off raises funds for charity

Lawyers at a Leeds firm competed in a festive beard-off to boost funds for a life-saving charity.

Eight volunteers from Clarion competed to grow the most facial hair in the build-up to Christmas, ready to shave off their beards in aid of the firm’s nominated charity Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Matthew Hattersley, Martin Grange, Jonathan Simms, Andrew McAulay, Simon Young, Dan Mitchell, Mohammed Bah and Tom Lancaster all battled it out in the festive follicle challenge – raising £540 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Clarion has matched the amount raised enabling the firm to donate a total of £1,080 to the charity.

Partner Andrew McAulay, who was voted the best beard of the bunch, said: “Thanks to everyone who has supported us and helped to raise much-needed funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.”