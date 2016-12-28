Leeds law firm sponsors puppy ‘Gateley’

A Leeds law firm has shown that dogs are not just for Christmas.

Gateley PLC has sponsored a guide dog after staff at the East Parade branch raised £5,000 - and they even christened the dog with the name ‘Gateley’.

Charlotte Walton, Community Fundraiser for Guide Dogs in Leeds, said: “Each pup’s first year of training costs around £5,000 and we are extremely grateful to Gateley PLC for choosing to support Guide Dogs.

“In raising the money to name Gateley, the company has started the pup on a journey that will see it become a lifeline to someone with sight loss.”