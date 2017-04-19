Leeds lapdance club’s licence renewal

A Leeds city centre lap-dancing club has applied to renew its licence just weeks after council chiefs gave the go-ahead to a new venue.

Councillors on Leeds City Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee will next week consider the application by Silks, on Sovereign Street.

A report prepared ahead of the meeting said the venue is applying to renew its 12-month sexual establishment licence, which expired in March.

It comes just weeks after the council approved a controversial two-floor lap dancing club to open next to one of Leeds’ most historic buildings.

Tokyo Industries Ltd was granted a sex establishment licence to operate the seven-day city centre lap-dancing venue Black Orchid in Crown Street, next to the Corn Exchange.

The licence for Silks, if granted, will cover the first and second floors of the lap-dancing venue for 10pm-4am Sunday to Thursday, and 10pm-5am on Friday and Saturday. Councillors will also discuss advertising at the venue.

The Support After Rape and Sexual Violence Leeds (SARSVL) group has submitted a letter objecting to the licence renewal.

The letter said: “Such establishments contribute to the sexual objectification of women and raise concern about the welfare of women working in the clubs, the impact on the environment around the clubs; how women feel about walking around these areas and what happens to them when they do and the general mainstreaming of the commercial sex industry.”

The licensing hearing will take place on Tuesday, April 25 at Leeds Civic Hall.