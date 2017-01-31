Leeds landmarks go pink to celebrate LGBT history month

Prominent city centre buildings in Leeds will be lit up pink tomorrow to celebrate the start of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender history month.

They include the First Direct Arena and Leeds Town Hall, which will also be joining Civic Hall in flying rainbow flags to mark the start and end of the celebrations.

Leeds City Council LGBT staff network is helping to coordinate and promote events and activities taking place across the city.

Highlights include art installations by Queerology, a Campus Pride event at Leeds Beckett University and The Leeds Queer Film Festival.

Leeds University will also welcome key speakers such as Lady Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, the LGBT activist and co-founder of Black Pride.

This year's celebrations are particularly significant as they also mark the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in England.

Cllr James Lewis, deputy leader and LGBT champion said: “We are very proud of Leeds long and strong LGBT history. I would encourage the LGBT community and everyone in the city to enjoy the wide range of events and activities lined up for History Month during February.

“From lighting up city centre buildings in pink to film screenings, workshops and displays and social events across the city, we are pleased that lots of organisations are putting on a strong and varied range of events so in Leeds LGBT history month is really brought to life.”