Leeds’ Jewish and Muslim ladies’ picnic offers food for thought

Faith, food and friendship were all on the menu at a Picnic in the Park held in Leeds today.

Nisa Nashim - made up of the two Arabic and Hebrew words for ‘woman’ - is a social group set up two years ago to foster friendship and understanding between ladies of the Muslim and Jewish faiths.

Jewish Muslim Women's Network picnic at Roundhay Park, Leeds. From left, Libi Doerfler, Shaheer Abdul-Halim and Inaaya Ali. 30th July 2017. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

And members of the group, along with their children, gathered at Roundhay Park today to celebrate those growing bonds, and build new ones.

Co-organiser Hilary Curwen said: “It was a chance to catch up and make new friends.

“There was loads of food and a good chat!

“It’s the second time we have held the picnic, and it was great.

Jewish Muslim Women's Network picnic at Roundhay Park, Leeds. Hilary Curwen chats to Salma Arif. 30th July 2017. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We hope to do it again next year.

“We are slowly getting to know each other, building together and sharing family stories.

“The similarities and overlaps are enormous, for example in food and practices and customs.”

The group is now hoping to establish a support section for young mothers from both communities, as well as sessions dedicated to exploring similarities between them.