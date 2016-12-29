Leeds is ready to welcome new year

Leeds is set to see in the new year in style with bars, clubs and pubs across the city planning to stage spectacular events.

There are drinks offers and party plans to suit all budgets and tastes and something totally different too.

If you are heading into the city to start your celebrations why not start on Greek Street where there are some of the city’s best bars but off the beaten track.

Moving further afield there are the bigger bars such as All Bar One, Slug and Lettuce and Tiger Tiger which have special themed nights planned such as a circus style extravaganza and a bubbles and brunch menu.

If you are planning on staying out all night then Mint Warehouse will test your party power as it is also open for drinks and dancing on New Year’s Day and over at Mission, the club is being taken over by 24 acts from 10pm until 10am.

That said, if you fancy something but with the kids, have the best of both with a family rave at New Craven Hall or a totally different experience discovering the underground secrets at Temple Newsam.

Whatever way you see in 2017, have a great night and a happy and healthy new year.