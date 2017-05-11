Leeds is one of the UK's coldest cities

Leeds has been revealed as one of the coldest cities in the UK.

An infographic compiled by Freeflush has ranked Leeds 60th out of 63 UK cities for average temperature and rainfall.

Yet neighbouring Wakefield is in the top 10 warmest cities, ranking at seventh behind the country's mildest place to live - London.

York places tenth and Ripon is 15th.

Leeds's lowly position - which makes it cooler than Scottish cities such as Dundee and Stirling - is due to an average annual temperature of just 11.8 degrees, 1,024mm of rainfall a year and just 213 dry days out of 365.

The bottom-ranked city is Glasgow, which if officially the coldest and wettest urban area in the UK.