Leeds is Luda choice for third venue

A gaming brand is coming to Leeds and will open up a centre with food, drinks, bingo and slot machines under one roof.

The venue at The Cube on Albion Street will be the third launch for Luda which has already got branches in Walsall and one due to open in Weston Super Mare at the end of this month.

It is aimed at locals wanting an alternative night out and groups of people for party nights out too say the brand.

Opening on Monday November 13, Luda say the new venture will be the ideal place to try something fresh with friends, bringing a new experience and energy to the city centre, which captures the imagination, both in terms of the setting, gaming and technology offer.

The idea is to blend convenience bingo with coffee shop culture.

Alan Morgan, Managing Director of Luda said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our third Luda venue in Leeds following the initial launches in Walsall and Weston-Super-Mare.

“The new venue offers a convenient place to pop in and play, and is perfect for groups of friends on a night out looking for a fun time or those seeking to take time out to re-charge their batteries.

“The new site will offer those living locally a sociable place to meet, play, try new games, have a bite to eat and relax.”

Luda will be serving food and drinks, coffee and wines, cake and panninis at the newly re-fitted space on the ground floor of The Cube.|

It is thought to have cost in the region of £900,000 to carry out the refurb and revamp of the former Mecca Bingo site.

Luda comes under The Rank Group PLC operation.

It has 150 sites across the country including Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casinos which also have operated in Leeds and the surrounding area for a number of years.