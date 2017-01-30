Leeds International Concert season goes for relaxed feel

Leeds International Concert Season is to present its first ‘relaxed performance’.

The initiative gets underway on Wednesday, February 15 when Alias Trio will give a free concert at The Venue at Leeds College of Music.

They will perform their blend of toe-tapping folk and traditional tunes between 1.05pm and 1.55pm. No ticket needed, just turn up.

It will have a less formal atmosphere and audience noise and movement in the auditorium are acceptable. The concert is part of Leeds International Concert Season’s Leeds Lunchtime Chamber Music series which take place at The Venue on Wednesdays at 1.05pm and are free.