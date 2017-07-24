Leeds hotel crash: Hilton 'open as usual' after car smashed through front doors

Have your say

Hilton says its Leeds city centre hotel is open as usual just hours after a car smashed through its doors.

The Ford Focus collided with the front doors of the Hilton Leeds City Hotel at around 8.25pm last night (Sunday).

A man who was taken to hospital with minor injuries has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for Hilton Leeds City said the Neville Street hotel is open as usual.

“I can confirm that no guests or team members were injured in last night’s incident," the spokesperson said.

"The hotel is operational and we are assisting West Yorkshire Police with their enquiries.”

Picture of the damage to the front doors of the Hilton Hotel in Granary Wharf, Leeds. Credit: David Brook.

No-one else outside or close to the crash at the hotel on Neville Street was injured, police said.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries remain ongoing to determine the circumstances of what took place and anyone who saw the incident or has information is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing log 1677 of 23rd July."