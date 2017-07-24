Leeds hospitals say goodbye to popular therapy dog

Have your say

A much-loved 'therapy dog' who visited patients at Leeds hospitals has retired.

Lucy, a Lhasa Apso and pug cross, had given five years of service to Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Her visits, alongside owner Mel, were organised through the charity Pets As Therapy.

The dog has had to step down from the role after developing eyesight and mobility problems, and will be replaced by a new therapy animal called Kara.

The Trust described Lucy as a 'firm favourite' among both patients and staff.

She and Mel visited Leeds Children's Hospital for a farewell presentation, and Lucy was given a box of treats.