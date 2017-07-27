Leeds hospital worker in drugs raid

A TRUSTED hospital worker’s chances of becoming a nurse were ruined after police raided the home she shared with her partner and found over £2,000 of drugs. Officers seized cannabis, MDMA, cocaine, heroin and ketamine when they searched Jodie Ritchie’s and boyfriend Christopher Smith’s home on Cragside Place, Kirkstall.

Ritchie, 25, had just returned home from her job as a clinical support worker at St James’s Hospital when police arrived at the property on February 12 last year. She took a detective to a bedroom and said: “I better show you this bag.”

Patricia Doherty, prosecuting, said it contained smaller bags of cannabis.

Ritchie and Smith, 27, were arrested and class A drugs were found in different rooms of the house, along with more cash, digital scales and a list of names.

Ritchie pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply. Smith pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA, cocaine, heroin and ketamine with intent to supply and two counts of possession of cannabis with intent to supply. Catherine Silverton, prosecuting, said Ritchie had been a respected member of staff at St James’s for five years but would now lose her job.

Miss Silverton said her employer had previously offered to sponsor her to do a nursing degree at the Open University.

Smith was jailed for three years, four months. Ritchie was made the subject of a community order. Recorder Taryn Turner told Ritchie: “You have got yourself involved in something way above your head.”