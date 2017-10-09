Leeds hospices raising awareness during Hospice Care Week

HOSPICES in Leeds are raising awareness and celebrating work done by staff during Hospice Care Week.

From nurses to volunteers, chefs to chaplains and corporate partners to carers, the awareness raising week – which starts today (Mon Oct 9) – will celebrate the contribution of everyone involved in hospice care.

Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, on Grove Road, Leeds, is keen to help people have a better understanding of what hospice care is and what people can expect when coming to a hospice.

Wheatfields Hospice director Kate Bratt-Farrar, said: “A lot of people are frightened of hospices. They think they’ll come in and never go out.

“Actually a lot of people come in for pain management or to review their care needs. Once they receive the treatment they need to help manage their symptoms, they go home again. It’s a myth to think that people come to a hospice just to die.”

“Cath Miller, Director of Nursing at St Gemma’s Hospice, on Harrogate Road, Leeds, said: “This Hospice Care Week, we want supporters, patients and volunteers to get involved by helping the voice of their local hospice be heard.

“Please join us and speak out about the vital role that St Gemma’s Hospice plays in our community.”