Leeds homes plan to be considered

Plans to build more than 200 homes on land in Leeds will be discussed by council chiefs today.

Leeds City Council’s South and West Plans Panel will consider the application for the 208-home development at Pitty Close Farm, off Wakefield Road, Drighlington.

Applicant Miller Homes Limited is seeking outline planning permission for the development.

A report prepared ahead of the meeting recommends the plans are deferred and passed on to the council’s chief planning officer before being approved, subject to conditions.

The proposed land falls in a Protected Area of Search (PAS) in the Unitary Development Plan, a blueprint for future plans and building in the city.

Land designated as PAS is usually green field, and is given the status to ensure the long-term endurance of the city’s greenbelt.

A total of 59 individual letters of objection have been submitted to the council against the application, including a petition with more than 200 signatured.

Concerns raised about the possible development include “over-stretching” of local services, adverse impact on the rural character of the area and the impact on property prices.

Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns, and Coun Tom Leadley have also objected to the plans.

The report said that “any adverse impacts arising from this proposal are not considered to significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of bringing the site forward to deliver housing, and it is “considered to represent a sustainable development.”

The report added that subject to a string of conditions and a Section 106 agreement, that the application is recommended for approval.