Leeds Harewood House prepares for season

THE HOUSEKEEPING staff at Harewood House have been hard at work preparing the estate for the start of the season.

From March 24 the Grade I listed building, home to the Lascelles family, will be open to the public.

And this year the estate is capitalising on the fact that it was a major setting for the popular ITV programme, Victoria and will be showcasing costumes from the drama, along with antiques from the Victorian era. A spokesperson for the house said: “We hope the success of Victoria will attract more to the house.

“It is so important to keep people interested and the show keeps things fresh and alive.”