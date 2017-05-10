Leeds Half Marathon 2017 road closures

The Leeds Half Marathon returns the Sunday.

While the course is a huge attraction for spectators, rolling road closures throughout the day can often catch motorists out. Here's a round-up of the main routes which are shut during the race. Please note other restrictions may also be in place at certain locations.

- A660 Otley Road - from ring road to Weetwood Road. Closed 9.15am - 12.15pm.

- A6120 ring road - westbound between King Lane and Lawnswood roundabout. Closed from 9.15am - 12.15pm.

- Alexander Street. Closed 4am - 1.15pm.

- Belgrave Street - between Cross Belgrave Street and Merrion Place. Closed 9 - 10.45am.

- Bentley Lane - between Meanwood Road and Stainbeck Avenue. Closed from 9 - 11.15am.

- Bridge Road - eastern access only between Savins Mill Way and Commercial Road from 9.15am - 12.45pm.

- Butcher Hill. Closed 9.45am - 12.15pm.

- Clay Pit Lane - between Carlton Gate and Meanwood Road. Closed 9 - 11am.

- Cookridge Street. Closed 4am - 3pm.

- Cross Belgrave Street. Closed 9 - 10.45am.

- East Parade - between South Parade and Headrow. Closed from 4am - 13.45pm.

- Great George Street - between Calverley Street and Woodhouse Lane. Closed from 4am - 2pm.

- Hawksworth Road. Closed 9.15am - 12.30pm.

- The Headrow - between Cookridge Street, Park Row and Briggate closed from 9.15 - 10.45am. Between Oxford Place, Cookridge Street and Park Row closed from 4am - 3pm.

- King Lane - between Stonegate Road and ring road. Closed from 9.30 - 11.30am.

- Kirkstall Lane - between Commercial Road and Morris Lane. Closed from 9.15am - 12.45pm.

- Meanwood Road. Closed from 9 - 11am.

- Moor Grange Drive - between Moor Grange Rise and Spen Lane. Closed from 9.45am - 12.15pm.

- Moor Grange View - between Moor Grange Drive and West Park. Closed from 9.45am - 12.15pm.

- New Briggate. Closed from 9 - 11am.

- North Street. Closed from 9 - 11am.

- Park Square East - between Park Square North and Westgate. Closed from 4am - 3.15pm.

- Park Square West - between Park Square North and Westgate. Closed from 4am - 3.15pm.

- Portland Crescent. Closed from 4am - 3pm.

- Portland Gate. Closed from 4am - 3pm.

- Spen Lane - between Spen Road and Butcher Hill. Closed from 9.45am - 12.15pm.

- Spen Road - between Weetwood Road and Spen Lane. Closed from 9.45am - 12.15pm.

- Stainbeck Avenue - between Bentley Lane and Stonegate Road. Closed from 9 - 11.15am.

- Stonegate Road - between Meanwood Road and King Lane. Closed from 9.15 - 11.30am.

- Upper Basinghall Street. Closed from 4am - 13.45pm.

- Weetwood Road. Closed from 9.45am - 12.15pm.

- West Park Drive - between Moor Grange View and Spen Lane. Closed from 9.45am - 12.15pm.

- West Street - between Kirkstall Road and Park Lane. Closed from 4am - 13.45pm.

- Westgate . Closed from 4am - 13.45pm.

- Willow Road. Closed from 10am - 13.15pm.