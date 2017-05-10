Leeds Green party stands aside for Labour in key marginals

The Green Party has confirmed it will stand aside in two key marginals in the Leeds areas in order to boost Labour’s chances of ousting the Tories next month.

The party claims it has reached an agreement with rival candidates in Morley and Outwood and Pudsey in return for cooperation on issues like Trident and electoral reform.

The announcement follows a similar decision by the Wakefield Green party, which will not be running a candidate against the incumbent Labour contender Mary Creagh.

Explaining the move, the party admitted it had not been a unanimous decision, but was of “critical importance” in the fight to secure a “constructive” Brexit deal.

“After consultation with our membership, we have decided not to stand in the marginal constituencies of Pudsey and Morley and Outwood,” a spokesman said.

“It is with great regret that we have chosen to do this, as the Labour Party and Liberal Democrats have not been interested in formal alliances and we disagree with them on many fundamental policies.

“However, having had talks with Neil Dawson and Ian McCargo, they have personally agreed with certain policies including the opposition of Trident and protecting the environment.

“We apologise to those hoping to vote Green in the two affected constituencies, but we urge voters in other Leeds constituencies to support our candidates.”

The incumbent candidate for Morley, Andrea Jenkyn, seized the seat from Labour in 2015 by 422 votes. Stuart Andrew held Pudsey for the Tories by 4,501 votes.