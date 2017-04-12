Leeds GP: Workload is ‘worst ever seen’

A Leeds doctor has said that a report claiming two in five GPs in the South West are considering quitting the NHS in the next five years is “very similar” to the situation in Yorkshire.

Dr Richard Vauntrey, the deputy chairman of the British Medical Association union’s GP committee, yesterday spoke about the unprecedented workload being put on general practices after a study by the Exeter Medical School.

The institution came up with the figure after carrying out surveys.

Dr Krishna Kasaraneni, BMA GP committee lead on Education, Training and Workforce, said it “demonstrates once again the enormous crisis facing general practice as it struggles to cope with rising patient demand, stagnating budgets and widespread staff shortages.”

Dr Vauntrey, who is with the Meanwood Group Practice, said that the situation was “very, very similar” in Yorkshire, adding: “There are many GPs who say the situation now is the worst they have ever seen it.

“The resources have not kept up with workload pressures.”

He added that GPs now deal with services which would have previously been managed by hospitals, such as diabetes, but funding has not increased.

Some patients now face a four-week wait for routine appointments, he said.