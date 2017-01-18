Leeds golden girl’s knockout pledge for mental health campaign

Leeds’s golden girl Nicola Adams is punching in her support and swearing to help tackle mental health problems in children as part of a new campaign.

The We Swear campaign was launched yesterday, organised by mental health research charity MQ, and is calling for improvements to help young people struggling with issues.

It comes as the YEP is calling for people in Leeds to help combat stigma surrounding mental health in our #SpeakYourMind campaign.

Ms Adams, from Leeds, who defended her Olympic title in Rio, is backing the We Swear campaign.

The campaign was launched after MQ found nearly half of all British people believe mental illnesses like anxiety are an inevitable part of life, and 84 per cent say not enough is being done to tackle the issue of mental illness for the future.