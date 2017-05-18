Leeds going back to black for Goth festival

Leeds is set to go back to black with a series of events to celebrate the city’s emerging Goth culture.

After a successful debut last year, the Goth City Festival will return to Leeds for 2017 as the nights take a dark turn.

A two-week city-wide music and arts festival, from October 5 to 22, will celebrate the past, present and future of the goth scene in Leeds and Yorkshire.

To officially launch the festival, and to coincide with World Goth Day, there will be a reception on Monday at the cellar bar at the The George pub on Great George Street to announce the events and music line up from 8pm.

But City Buzz has been given a sneak preview of what you can expect.

In addition to music and live bands at various venues such as Wharf Chambers, Fenton, the Pack Horse, Fox & Newt, Cafe LS6 and the Hyde Park Book Club there will be a launch party, community outreach projects, and open mic night and ghost stories, a Goth version of the Otley Run and a Goth football game.

Bands already confirmed include the headline acts Manuskript, 1919 and Attrition.

Joel Heyes from Goth City Promotions, said: “Last year’s festival was an important step in celebrating the Goth and dark alternative heritage of the city and embedding the scene in the community, and this year we are hoping to consolidate the festival as a major event in the UK Goth calendar.

“There are many great alternative festivals in West Yorkshire such as Infest and Damnation that we aspire to emulate, and this year’s Goth City Festival is another important step to giving Leeds back its Gothic underground scene and raising money for a valuable local cause.”

Proceeds are for Positive Action For Refugees and Asylum Seekers.