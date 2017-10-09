Leeds German Market extended to Christmas Eve

Leeds’s hugely popular annual Christkindelmarkt German Christmas market will return with an extended run this year staying open right up until Christmas Eve

Once again Millennium Square is set to be be transformed into a scenic festive village featuring a mix of over 40 traditionally decorated wooden chalet stalls selling a wide range of seasonal gifts, toys decorations and the best in authentic German food and drink, together with cosy indoor venues, family entertainment and the traditional Christmas Carousel ride.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “It’s fantastic news that the German Market will be here right up until Christmas this year and I’m sure this will further enhance the overall festive experience in the city.

“The German Market has been one of our most popular attractions for the last 14 years now and working closely with our event partners from Frankfurt city council, our events team is always looking for ways to make it bigger, better and more inclusive. Christmas is always a very special time in Leeds city centre and I’m sure this year’s festive season will be a memorable one.”

Also returning this year for an extended run due to overwhelming demand last year is the special Santa’s Breakfast experience for children and families.

Set in the beautifully themed in Alp Chalet restaurant every Saturday and Sunday throughout December and during school half term between 10.30am to 11.45am, Father Christmas will play host to a delicious authentic German breakfast buffet.

Upon arrival guests will greeted and escorted to their tables by Santa’s little helpers before Father Christmas pays a special visit to each table and presents a gift to the children. The hot and cold buffet will be available throughout the morning including; fresh Brotchen (bread) rolls with jam and butter, cheese, ham, scrambled egg, bratwurst sausage, together with unlimited tea, coffee, hot chocolate plus an assortment of donuts and cakes. There will also be table arts and crafts with event partners Pop Up and Play to help keep the children entertained.

Tickets for the Santa’s breakfast is by advance booking only and are available to purchase now from the City Centre Box Office in Leeds Town Hall by telephone on 0113 376 0318 and online at www.leeds.gov.uk/christmasmarket

Kurt Stroscher, Director of Tourismus + Congress, Frankfurt City Council added: “We are delighted that we are able to extend this year’s event will run right up to Christmas Eve, 24 December, for the first time.

This will greatly enhance the visual appearance of the city centre in the run-up to Christmas and give visitors an opportunity to make last-minute purchases of gifts and food or enjoy a welcome break from their Christmas preparations in the festive atmosphere of the market.”

The German Market will be open daily from 10.30am to 9.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 7.30pm on Sundays from Friday 10 November.