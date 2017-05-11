Leeds food festival leaves a sweet taste for permanent events

The third Leeds Independent Food Festival, which starts today, is hoping to leave a lasting taste in the mouth for food fans.

From today until May 28 there will be 90 events at various locations around the city, however, festival organisers are hoping that some of them will stay on the menu afterwards.

For dessert, the festival is set to finish with a big street food party in the city centre. But on the back of that, ‘Eat North’, will become a weekly street food market at North Brewing Company with traders from around the country bringing new flavours to Leeds.

In addition, the seeds are being sown to retain the pop-up allotment in Kirkgate Market due to the popularity with traders and shoppers alike.

Simon Fogal, from festival organisers ‘I Like Press’ said: “We are finding that people want more regular food events and not just street food. Most cities have a weekly event but Leeds just has monthly ones.

“Traders have been absolutely smitten with the allotment and it has been a huge success. There has never been more interest in the street food scene.”

Grill at the Mill kickstarts the festival with a barbecue and American beers. Other events include beer and donut pairings, chocolate making, fine dining Super Dates and food foraging in the city centre.