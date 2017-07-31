Leeds florist cultivated cannabis farm

A FLORIST was arrested after police found £40,000 worth of cannabis growing in a flat above his business premises in Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers executed a search warrant at David Elliot’s home in Middleton on August 26 last year. Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said premises below the flat had been a florist shop where Elliot had been cultivating and selling flowers.

Mr Robertshaw said the florist business, on Middleton Park Circus, had closed down a few months before the raid but Elliot still lived above the premises. The prosecutor said: “When the police went to the business they found a cannabis cultivation enterprise and went to the cellar and loft and found 85 plants.” A total of 65 plants were found in the cellar and 25 were in the loft along with 38 cuttings.

Three plastic bags were also found in the freezer which contained cannabis. Mr Robertshaw said the plants were capable of producing 4.5kgs of the the class B drug with a potential street value of over £40,000. He added: “It is quite clear that there was sophisticated equipment in the house for the growing of cannabis.” Elliot, 56, was interviewed and told police that he had been responsible for growing the plants and nobody else was involved. Elliot pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. Patricia Doherty, mitigating, said: “The reason why he was growing the cannabis was for his medical problems.” Elliot was given a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years.