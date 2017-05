Ninja Warrior, the toughest obstacle course on television, is returning for a new series and Leeds fitness fanatics are being urged to apply.

Applications close on June 2 for the fourth series of the hit ITV show.

Auditions will take place around the UK during June and July 2017.

A spokesman for Ninja Warrior said: “No contestant so far has conquered the whole course, so we’re looking for people who really love taking on a challenge!”

CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION FORM