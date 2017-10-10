Search

Leeds’ first Peace Pole is unveiled

REVEALED: Councillor Jane Dowson unveils the Leeds Peace Pole.
The Leeds Quakers unveiled the city’s first ‘Peace Pole’ last weekend.

Lord Mayor of Leeds, councillor Jane Dowson, was invited to the grand unveiling at the Quaker Meeting House on Woodhouse Lane.

The words ‘May Peace Prevail on Earth’ are written in eight different languages and the pole also has a Brail plaque for those who are blind.

A spokesperson from the Quakers said: “The Pole is visible from the street, but to fully appreciate it, people are welcome to enter the garden to get a closer look.”

For many years, the Leeds Peace Pole had been kept at the Mayor’s office, but not on public display.

