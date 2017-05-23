Leeds First Direct Arena reacts to Manchester bombing

Leeds First Direct Arena was said to be reviewing security today, following the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena but added that shows would go ahead as planned.

Tony Watson, director of sales, marketing and PR for Leeds First Direct Arena, which is managed by SMG Europe, said: “After the tragic events at Manchester Arena last night the team at the First Direct Arena are aware of a potentially heightened level of threat against venues across the country.

“We as a team are in constant contact with West Yorkshire Police and relevant authorities and are continually reviewing our security and safety procedures. There are no changes to our planned events at this time. If anything changes, we will communicate with our customers via social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends and colleagues associated with the MEN Arena incident.”

A spokesman from the Motorpoint Sheffield Arena statement said: “We are shocked and saddened by the events last night in Manchester. Our sympathies go out to all those affected and to our colleagues and friends at Manchester Arena, SMG & Showsec.”