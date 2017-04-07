Search

Leeds Festival? Liam’s mad for it!

Liam Gallagher on stage at the O2 Academy in Leeds in 2011.

Liam Gallagher on stage at the O2 Academy in Leeds in 2011.

He might hail from the wrong side of the Pennines but rock ‘n’ roll star Liam Gallagher can still expect a raucous reception when he plays this summer’s Leeds Festival.

The former Oasis frontman was today added to the bill for the August Bank Holiday weekend event.

Vince Staples, Goldie, Anne-Marie, Declan McKenna, The Orwells and Black Honey are among dozens of other newly-confirmed acts.

Also joining the line-up are Mura Masa, Marika Hackman, Japandroids, Pumarosa, Bishop Briggs and Arcane Roots.

The annual festival’s previously announced headliners are Kasabian, Muse and Eminem.

For ticket information and other details, visit the www.leedsfestival.com website.

