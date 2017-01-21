Leeds Festival drug dealer locked up

A dealer was arrested selling class A drugs at Leeds Festival months after police searched his home and found £27,000 worth of MDMA.

Kevon Thompson, 21, was jailed for three years after a court heard how he continued to offend after being released on bail.

Leeds Crown Court heard police executed a search warrant at Thompson’s then home in Gipton on November 1, 2015, and found large amounts of MDMA and cannabis. Thompson was released on bail after his arrest but failed to turn up for a magistrates court appearance.

Joe Culley, prosecuting, said Thompson was then arrested at Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 29 last year after being caught in possession of 19 bags of MDMA worth £285. Thompson, of Cowper Street, Chapeltown, Leeds, pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and failing to surrender.

Mark McKone, mitigating, said Thompson had agreed to allow others to store the drugs at his home after building up a drug debt. The court heard threats were also made against his family. Recorder Richard Woolfall told Thompson: “It is clear that people were able to trust you and take advantage of you and use your home as a warehouse. Those who take class A drugs embark on a life of misery. It fuels crime and whole communities suffer as a result of the cancer of class A drugs.

“Having been arrested for having significant quantities of drugs in your flat, it does not appear to have deterred you.”