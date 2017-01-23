Leeds features in shortlist for inaugural DARE Art Prize

Opera North and the University of Leeds’ Cultural Institute have announced the shortlist for their inaugural DARE Art Prize.

The five proposals including a whale choir, an exploration of cosmic bubbles, and chamber music scored beneath the limits of human hearing.

The launch of the annual £15,000 prize is part of a programme in celebration of the tenth anniversary of the DARE partnership between Opera North and the University of Leeds.

Opera North projects director Dominic Gray said: “We’ve been thrilled by the response to the DARE Prize from across the visual arts, music and literature. The proposals have ranged from the beautifully simple to the devilishly complex, each showing the appetite that contemporary artists have to work with cutting edge science and research.

“All five of the shortlisted finalists presented compelling and eye-opening visions, and we look forward to naming the first DARE Prize winner next month.”

Applications for the prize were received from across the globe, and the shortlisted artists, have each demonstrated a desire to engage with researchers at the university in the creation of new work, in media ranging from music to sculpture, from holograms to interactive installations.

The winner will be announced at the launch of the DARE tenth anniversary celebrations in the Howard Assembly Room, Leeds on Monday, February 13. The fruits of the year-long collaboration between artist and scientist will be revealed in March 2018.

For more information about DARE and the shortlisted artists see www.dareyou.org.uk.