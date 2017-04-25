Leeds featured in music video for up and coming alt-country band

Leeds has been used as the backdrop in a new music video for an up and coming alt-country band.

Morganway have just released the video for the title track of their sophomore EP, ‘Hurricane’, with Sugarwell Hill in Meanwood Valley featured heavily.

Originating from North Norfolk’s rural outback, Morganway’s fiery, Americana-influenced style is packed full of powerful riffs, charismatic five-part harmonies and compelling, honest song writing.

The band was established by twins Callum (acoustic guitar, lead vocals) and Kieran Morgan (lead guitar), and features Yve Mary B (lead vocals), Matt Brocklehurst (keyboard) and Simon Tinmouth (drums).

Morganway will be performing at this year’s Buckle & Boots Country Festival in June.