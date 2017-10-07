Leeds fans roar Rhinos on to Grand Final victory but agony for Castleford

Leeds fans roared their team on to Super League glory as the Rhinos triumphed in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

The Rhinos secured a record eighth victory in the fixture after an emphatic win over Castleford Tigers.

.

It was heartache for Leeds' noisy neighbours, whose supporters had travelled in their thousands to watch the black and orange team play in the fixture for the first time in their history.

Leeds fans basked in their victory after the game and spoke of their joy as they watched the Rhinos lift the trophy.

Rhinos fan Adam Barlow, 20, from Leeds, said: "Winning the Grand Final is a great feeling, especially with McGuire and Burrow leaving.

"It has been amazing. We are getting used to winning at Old Trafford every time we come here now."

.

Lauren Osborne, 19, from Leeds, said: "It's my first time at Old Trafford and I feel like a good luck charm because everytime I watch Leeds they win.

"But this is down to the team, they just can't help but win at the moment."

The triumph ensured a fairytale ending for Leeds stars Rob Burrow and man of the match Danny McGuire, who are both calling time on their Rhinos career following the game.

"Oh, Danny McGuire" was chanted repeatedly in the closing stages of the tie as adoring fans paid tribute to two club stalwarts.

"I can't thank the boys enough," he told supporters when interviewed on the pitch at the final whistle.

"What a way to go out," he added.

In front of a sell out crowd of 72,827 familiar proud songs from both clubs rang around the stadium.

Councillor Judith Blake has congratulated Leeds Rhinos on their victory against Castleford Tigers in the rugby league Grand Final tonight.

Coun Blake said: "Congratulations to the amazing Leeds Rhinos on their eighth Grand Final victory tonight, which is a truly stunning achievement and one that will undoubtedly live long in the memory.

“The Rhinos are a fantastic example of what can be achieved through sheer dedication, commitment and hard work, and as a city we are immensely proud of their achievements once again.”

Swarms of fans headed across the Pennines from West Yorkshire this morning on buses and trains packed full of rugby-mad supporters.

Rhinos fan Andy Bennett, from Kent, said he could not wait for the "biggest game of the season with two Yorkshire teams" before the whistle.

He said: "It's the biggest game of the season.

"It's the atmosphere, the Grand Final is the crescendo of a season of trials and tribulations - to get that one occasion where in 80 minutes, anything can happen."

Tony Baldanza, a Leeds fan from Churwell, said: "The Grand Final is the premiership if rugby league.

"The fact we were playing Castleford made it even more special.

"It was like the small town versus the big city boys. It was a massive game for them in their history."

Ahead of kick off, band Razorlight entertained the hordes of fans inside the stadium with performances of their best hits.

A fireworks and light display during the opening sequence, timed to perfection, set the stage for a thrilling match on the pitch.