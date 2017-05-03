Leeds family's thanks for support after death of boy, four, who was hit by car

A grieving family have offered their thanks to the community in Leeds after their four-year-old son was hit by a car and died.

As police renewed their appeal for witnesses today, the family of Yusuf Jatta issued a statement about the tragic events on Saturday afternoon.

Yusuf was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa at the junction of Chapeltown Road and Reginald Terrace in Chapeltown at about 4.50pm.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

In the statement, his family said: “Yusuf attended nursery at Hillcrest Academy and was loved by his teachers and was happy there.

“His dad had just returned from a month in Gambia and spent a day with him before this tragic accident.

“Yusuf enjoyed travelling and we visited London and Scotland with him. It is unfortunate that Yusuf’s grandparents could not see him.

“The family would like to give special thanks during this difficult time to the staff and management of Hillcrest Academy, the Gambian community in the UK, the local community in Leeds and our local councillors Jane Dowson and Eileen Taylor.”

The collision took place outside the Reginald Centre, a short walk away from the family's home in Reginald Mount.

Police are being helped with their investigation by the driver of the Corsa, who stopped at the scene.

But officers are still appealing for witnesses and want to speak the driver of another car who is believed to have seen the collision.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Mathew Tunney, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We are doing everything we can to support the family following their loss in such sudden and tragic circumstances.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to build up as full a picture as possible of what happened, and would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a black or dark-coloured Vauxhall Meriva that was stopped at a red traffic light as we believe he would have had a good view of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1292 of April 29.