Leeds escape game takes on 13 new recruits ahead of VR-powered game launch

Leeds escape game Tick Tock Unlock has welcomed 13 new recruits ahead of the launch of the firm’s virtual reality-powered game experience - a first in the UK - later this month.

Seven of the new recruits will work at Tick Tock Unlock’s existing sites and six will join the new ‘Hyper Reality Experience’, which opens in Trinity Leeds on April 22.

Samrien Hussain, director and founder of Tick Tock Unlock, which now has a 35-strong team, said: “It’s fantastic to employ local people who have the same passion and vision for escape games as we do, and they all add to the atmosphere of the game.”

www.ticktockunlock.com