Leeds enjoys warmest weekend of year so far – but it’s not going to last

Spring sprung into action this weekend as the city basked in glorious sunshine and the warmest temperatures of the year so far.

People made the most of being outdoors by taking to parks, walks and beer gardens across Leeds to enjoy the turn in temperatures today and yesterday.

Five-year-old Leo Williams from Leeds paddles in the sea as crowds pack onto the South Bay in Scarborough as warm weather bathes the UK. 9th April 2016. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Today they topped the 20 degrees mark and yesterday they were slightly lower but still made a very pleasant 18 degrees.

The Yorkshire Evening Post photographer captured these youngsters Lukas Hibberd, four, and Dolly Opal Dodgson, two, of Belle Isle cooling themselves off from the heat earlier today.

However, summer might not have descended on us completely just yet.

According to the Met office we can expect that temperatures today will be around ten degrees cooler than yesterday as clouds and a few rain showers move in.

Met Office forecaster Emma Boorman said: “From Monday onwards it’s really all-change.

“Rain and cloud across the far north west is associated with a cold front introducing a colder feel as we head into the new working week.”