Leeds drugs gang sentenced to 40 years

TEN men have been jailed for a total of more than 40 years after a ‘landmark’ undercover police operation cracked a major Leeds drug dealing operation.

Gang members sold heroin and crack cocaine on the streets of a Leeds community via a telephone operation known as the ‘Paranoid Pete Line’.

The line was so-called because of the lengths those at the top of the supply chain would go to avoid detection.

During a five-month period they sold two kilograms of heroin and crack cocaine - worth £127,000 - in the Chapeltown and Harehills areas of the city.

A court heard one of the ringleaders - Darren Duncan - became involved after his business selling scented candles failed.

Police described the year-long investigation as a landmark case which tackled the “human misery” caused by the illegal drugs trade.