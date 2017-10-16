Search

Leeds drugs gang sentenced to 40 years

Darren Duncan.
Darren Duncan.

TEN men have been jailed for a total of more than 40 years after a ‘landmark’ undercover police operation cracked a major Leeds drug dealing operation.

Gang members sold heroin and crack cocaine on the streets of a Leeds community via a telephone operation known as the ‘Paranoid Pete Line’.

10 men from Leeds drug gang which flooded city with £127,000 of heroin and cocaine jailed for 40 years: Click here for more

The line was so-called because of the lengths those at the top of the supply chain would go to avoid detection.

During a five-month period they sold two kilograms of heroin and crack cocaine - worth £127,000 - in the Chapeltown and Harehills areas of the city.

A court heard one of the ringleaders - Darren Duncan - became involved after his business selling scented candles failed.

Police described the year-long investigation as a landmark case which tackled the “human misery” caused by the illegal drugs trade.

Mums who have set up a "baby foodbank", which will distribute nappies, baby food etc to young parents who might be struggling with costs. Pictured is Chantelle Robertson and her son Cailon, 7mnths, giving Lynsey Jayes nappies and baby food. 16 January 2017. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Leeds baby bank faces financial hit after poor ticket sales for anniversary ball

l

Super-sized snack ban in hospitals to help curb obesity