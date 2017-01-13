Leeds drug dealer jailed over ‘rocket fuel’ cocaine boast

A cocaine dealer who sent out an advert claiming his product was like “rocket fuel” has been sent to prison for three and a half years.

Andrew Sharp, 28, was caught as he was out delivering the class A drugs in his car in Leeds on December 29 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers stopped Sharp in an Audi Quattro on North Parkway, Seacroft, at 2.15am as the vehicle was uninsured.

The vehicle was searched and a satchel was recovered containing 23 bags of high purity cocaine.

A ‘dealer list’ containing the names of people who owed Sharp around £4,000 was also found. A number of mobile phones were found in the car which were analysed and linked Sharp to drug dealing.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said one phone revealed that Sharp had advertised cocaine to 72 people with the message: “New top shelf flake. It’s rocket fuel. Get on it.”

Another message requested Sharp to deliver the drug to a property in Kippax and leave it under a plant pot.

Sharp, of Monkswood Close, Seacroft, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply. The court heard he has no previous convictions for drug offences.

Ian Cook, mitigating, said Sharp began dealing the drug after he began abusing cocaine and built up a £6,000 debt with dealers. Mr Cook said Sharp had foolishly started to use the drug to cope with diabetes. He added that the father-of-three had a number of health problems which would make it difficult for him in custody.

Jailing Sharp, judge Sally Cahill, QC, said: “This was in my judgement sophisticated involvement by you.

“You are a young man who, prior to this, had every opportunity. You have a supportive family.

“None of those stopped you engaging in this type of activity.”